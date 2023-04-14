Youngsville City Council Tables Two Votes

The Youngsville City Council tabled two votes Thursday night.

Officials announced the law firm that will lead the investigation into police Chief Rickey Boudreaux will be decided in the next meeting, once all contestants have submitted their proposals.

Additionally, the vote to determine who will hold Councilwoman Kayla Reaux's interim position will also be determined next month.

Councilman Lindy Bolgiano said he was looking forward to electing a new member to the board, but several of his colleagues said they would like to continue reviewing applications.

"There was more than enough qualified candidates and some over-qualified candidates that there was a decision that could've been made tonight," Bolgiano said. "I was prepared to make that decision tonight."

KATC received 11 resumes of prospective runners, eager to take Reaux's spot. However, the majority of the council said they need a few more days to review credentials.

"I just want to get it right," Councilman Kenneth "Ken" Stansbury said. "We had 11. There was actually two other ones that were actually ineligible, but great resumes...for myself, I couldn't take action because I really wanted to give everyone a fair shot at this and I had a few conversations already and I plan to have more."

While many residents are also anxious to find out which law firm will be conducting the investigation into Chief Boudreaux, Mayor Ken Ritter said he wants the council to stick to the facts and prefers a declaratory action.

"What that declaratory action would do is actually give us a judgment on whether or not this is within the council's preview to move forward with an investigation," Ritter said.

The next Youngsville City Council meeting is scheduled for May 11.