UPDATE: Youngsville Chief hesitant to comment on incident with council member

UPDATE: Chief Rickey Boudreaux tells KATC that he's hesitant to comment on a traffic incident involving a council member.

Earlier today, the chief told KATC that he was planning to release a statement, and when we called to check on it, he replied that he wasn't sure he was going to send it to us.

"I have not released the statement yet and I'm hesitant to send out anything to your news agency with y'all being so closely tied to the Advocate," Boudreaux said in a text message. "When I decide to release my statement I'm going to send it to news agencies that will give unbiased and true information. I am not saying your agency is biased but the connection between your agency and The Advocate has me considering not sending it to either agency. No offense intended, just being cautious."

The Advocate broke the story - which contains body cam video from Youngsville Police officers who worked the November 2022 crash - this weekend.

We've reached out to the Advocate to see if they have a response.

The council member involved crashed into a parked car shortly after midnight, and calls the chief who comes to the scene and releases her without a citation or a field sobriety test. She has since said, in a Facebook post, that she suffered a head injury in the crash and wasn't acting as she usually would because of it.

KATC is media partners with The Advocate, which means we often post each others' stories, with links back to the full original stories.

According to the story, council member Kayla Menard Reaux wouldn't cooperate with police officers who responded to the late-night crash, and instead called Boudreaux, who came to the scene and sent her on her way.

The crash happened a few minutes before midnight. Reaux, the daughter of longtime Youngsville Police Chief Earl Menard, said she called the current police chief after the crash because she had just left his house, The Advocate reports.

It isn’t clear why Reaux was at Boudreaux’s house or how long she was there. Boudreaux said the councilwoman dropped by to pick up something but declined to disclose specifically what she picked up. He said she did not drink or use drugs at his home, the newspaper reports.

Reaux said she had just driven back from Alabama with a relative, dropped him off and then went to Boudreaux’s house to pick up facial products from the police chief’s female friend. Reaux said she stayed and visited for about 20 or 30 minutes but did not consume anything that would affect her judgment, The Advocate reports.

Councilwoman Kayla Reaux issued the following statement regarding the automobile accident that she was involved in this past November: