Three indicted in separate Lafayette homicides

A Lafayette Parish grand jury has indicted three people in connection with homicides.

The grand jury also declined to indict a man who shot his son during a dispute. Back in May 2022, Cuba Valliere, 70, was booked with second-degree murder after his son was shot to death. At the time, police said the son, Terrance Valliere, 34, came at his father with a knife. To read the story, click here.

The grand jury did indict three people in three separate homicides.

William R. Broussard, 34, was indicted on a count of first-degree murder in the January slaying of his ex-wife, Kouminique M. Savoy. If convicted, he faces life in prison without benefit of probation, parole or suspension of sentence. Savoy was found dead in January. We found multiple restraining orders, including one that was granted just days before she died. To read the KATC Investigates story about the history, click here.

Also indicted on a murder charge was Dillon Louviere, who is now charged with second-degree murder in the slaying of Kerrington Sam. Sam, 22, was shot to death in November 2022. To see our story about him, click here. If convicted, he faces life in prison without benefit of probation, parole or suspension of sentence.

Lastly, the grand jury indicted Johnnie Tolliver on charges of second-degree murder and attempted second-degree murder in connection with a February incident. In that case, two people were shot inside a Verdun Street home. One of them, Abilio Waldermar-Bravo-Lopez, died. Another, a woman, survived. To read the story, click here. If convicted on the murder charge, he faces life in prison without benefit of probation, parole or suspension of sentence. The attempted murder charge carries a sentence of 10 to 50 years in prison.