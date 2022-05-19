Watch
1 Dead After Domestic Shooting in Carencro

Posted at 8:34 PM, May 18, 2022
One person is dead after a shooting on Sateen Royale Circle in Carencro, Louisiana.

According to the Carencro Police Department, the shooting was a result of a domestic dispute. The name of the victim has not been released at this time.

The investigation is still on going and more information will be provided as it becomes available.
