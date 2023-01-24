Victim and accused in Lafayette homicide identified

Lafayette Parish Sheriff's deputies have identified the victim and the accused in Monday's homicide.

Deputies say Kouminique Marie Savoy, 38, was found dead in the 200 block of Prairie Lane Monday morning.

They have since arrested William Roger Broussard, 35, and booked him with second-degree murder, domestic abuse child endangerment, simple criminal damage to property and interfering with emergency communication.

Records at the Lafayette Parish Clerk of Court show that a preliminary injunction was issued on January 11 involving Savoy and Broussard. It ordered Savoy and Broussard to stay away from each other and prohibited them from coming within 100 yards of each other. The only contact allowed under the injunction was that relating to their children, court records show. It was set to expire in March.

The records show they were married in January 2021, and separated by March 2021.

The case began in November 2021, when Savoy filed a request for a protective order, alleging that Broussard had slapped and pushed her while she was eight months pregnant. That was granted, but she asked that it be dismissed a week later.

A year later, in November 2022, Savoy applied for a protective order again, alleging Broussard had slapped her and pulled her hair at the house on Prairie Lane. She said in that application that she had photos and hospital records, alleging he gave her a black eye. That protective order also was granted.

Broussard filed for divorce, and it was final in December 2022, records show.