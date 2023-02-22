One dead following shooting on Verdun Street

LAFAYETTE, La. — Around 12:57 am, the Lafayette Police Department (LPD) responded to a shooting in progress in the 200 block of Verdun Street, according to Sgt. Robin Green.

Lafayette Police arrived on scene and found a male victim suffering from a gunshot wound. Officers began rendering life-saving measures until emergency medical personnel arrived. The victim was pronounced dead on scene as a direct result of his injuries, authorities say.

Homicide investigators are currently on scene gathering information. More information regarding this investigation will be released at a later time.

If anyone has any information regarding this incident, contact the Lafayette Police Department or Lafayette Crime Stoppers at 232-TIPS.