Suspect Arrested in Connection with Homicide in Greystone Apartments

Several members across the Lafayette community are mourning the loss of a young adult, they say is gone too soon.

According to the Lafayette Police Department, 22-year-old Kerrington Sam was pronounced dead on Wednesday, after he suffered from a fatal gunshot wound.

Police say they were called to the 100 block of Reserve Drive on Wednesday, shortly after noon.

20-year-old Dillion Louviere has been arrested and taken to Lafayette Parish Correctional Center on one count of second-degree murder.

KATC reached out to Cassius Bourda, who said he was one of Sam's childhood friends.

"I was hurt," Bourda said. "I was devastated because I heard the news, but I didn’t know it was about him. I was actually coming this way to come work in the complex, but it got canceled because somebody had got shot."

Bourda said when he first heard shots were fired in the Greystone Apartments, he immediately thought about his friend.

"I started calling his [Sam's] phone and texting his phone and it just started going straight to voicemail and I didn’t get a reply back," Bourda said. "I still didn’t know anything."

Bourda said although he and Sam had a lot of mutual friends, he never met Sam's immediate family.

"I saw them and I didn’t know who that was," Bourda said. "I saw them crying, I heard his mom crying and that already touched my feelings, hearing another woman crying for her son."

KATC reached out to Robin Green, Public Information Officer for Lafayette Police Department, at the crime scene.

"We do have witnesses and people of interest that we are talking to right now," Green said. "As we get more information, we’ll be able to update you guys."

Anyone with information regarding Sam's death is encouraged to contact Lafayette Crime Stoppers at (337) 232-8477.