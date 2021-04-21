Garzotto named interim city marshal, again

The New Iberia City Council appointed Jay Garzotto as interim city marshal last night.

It's the second time he's been asked to fill in; he was appointed interim marshal after long-time marshal Vic Delcambre died in 2018. He had been marshal for more than 40 years when he died at the age of 84.

Garzotto served until an election was held and Tony Migues was elected. Earlier this month, Migues resigned after having been arrested by state police and accused of malfeasance in office.

He was arrested in February, resigned April 12 and pleaded guilty April 13. Following his guilty plea, he was sentenced to a total of two years suspended jail time, 90 days of house arrest, 4 years of probation and 240 hours of community service. He admitted that the charges against him, which accused him of forging signatures on subpoenas, were true.

At the same meeting, the council called a special election for October 9, 2021 to fill the remainder of Migues' term. If necessary, a runoff will be held November 13, 2021. Qualifying for the primary will be July 14, 15 and 16.