Migues to resign as New Iberia city marshal

New Iberia City Marshal Haywood "Tony" Migues is planning on resigning from office.

The Daily Iberian is reporting Migues has filed a notice of resignation Friday.

As of Monday afternoon, Secretary of State Kyle Ardoin's office has not received that letter from Migues. Once it is received, it will be transmitted to the city of New Iberia for an interim marshal to be appointed.

Once that letter is received, Migues' resignation is official.

Migues was arrested in February by Louisiana State Police on eight counts of forgery, injuring public records, and malfeasance in office.

