Former New Iberia City Marshal pleads guilty to obstruction charges

NEW IBERIA, La. — Former New Iberia City Marshal Haywood "Tony" Migues pled guilty Tuesday to eight counts of obstruction of court records the day after he submitted his resignation to the Secretary of State's Office.

According to the court, Migues pled guilty Tuesday to eight counts of obstruction of court records and was sentenced to a total of two years suspended jail time, 90 days of house arrest, 4 years of probation and 240 hours of community service.

Migues entered an open-ended plea, which means that there was no plea agreement before entering his guilty plea.

Then 16th Judicial District Court Judge Anthony Seleme sentenced Migues by breaking up his eight counts into two groups.

For the first four counts, the judge sentenced Migues to serve one year in parish jail on each count, which he suspended. He was also sentenced to two years of probation, 120 hours of community service and serve 90 days on house arrest while wearing an ankle monitor.

For the remaining four counts, the judge sentenced Migues to serve a similar sentence as the first, but without the 90 days of house arrest.

Migues will also have to pay $1,000 in court fees for each sentence - for a total of $2,000 - and a $250 fee to the District Attorney's Office.

Migues was arrested in February by Louisiana State Police on malfeasance and forgery charges following an investigation into alleged falsifying of subpoena signatures.

On April 12, Migues submitted his resignation from the post of New Iberia City Marshal to the Louisiana Secretary of State's Office.

