Court rules that Chad Credeur is competent to stand trial

A Duson man accused in the April 2024 shooting deaths of three people is competent to stand trial, a court has ruled.

Chad Credeur, 43, is accused of three counts of first-degree murder in the slayings of Brandon Touchet, Elizabeth Reames and Eric Green in a South College residence.

Back in March, the judge in his trial ordered a sanity commission to determine if he was mentally competent to stand trial.

According to records at the Lafayette Parish Clerk of Court, a hearing was held June 12. Credeur wasn't in court, but his attorney waived his presence. The reports of a psychologist and a psychiatrist were filed under seal.

"The State and Defense stipulated to the doctors' reports that the defendant is competent to stand trial in all pending docket numbers, which the court accepted and ordered that this matter be set on the next available docket," the record states.

Credeur has a trial date of July 14. Shortly after his indictment in the case, the District Attorney's Office made formal notice that they were not seeking the death penalty in the case.

Since he was indicted in the triple slaying, Credeur also has been charged in three other cases. Court records in Lafayette show, including aggravated battery, second-degree battery and unauthorized entry.

Credeur also is facing charges in Jeff Davis Parish, where he was arrested a couple days after the slayings. Those charges include trespassing, drug and gun charges and battery of a correctional facility employee. He was held in Jeff Davis for some time after his Lafayette indictment; during that time he was placed in an isolation cell because he allegedly jumped out of a shower stall and attacked a correctional deputy.

KATC Investigates learned he had multiple warrants out for his arrest at the of the slayings, mostly for failure to appear in court to face drug and violence charges he's facing in Lafayette Parish.