UPDATE: Sanity commission ordered for defendant in triple murder

A judge has ordered a sanity commission for Chad Credeur, the man accused of the April 2024 shooting deaths of three people.

Credeur, 38, of Duson, was indicted on three counts of first degree-murder in connection with the slayings of Brandon Touchet, Elizabeth Reames and Eric Green in a South College residence.

Amy Guidry, sister of Brandon Touchet, told us that the family is "happy to see this case progress, and hope we can get a trial date this year."

Credeur was indicted on first-degree murder charges in July, and in October the state gave formal notice that the death penalty was off the table. After that action, Credeur's attorney changed, because his previous attorney was a capital case specialist.

In January that new attorney filed a motion for a sanity commission, alleging that Credeur has "a documented history potentially indicative of persistent mental or psychological defect that could impact" his ability to help his lawyers prepare for trial - or to understand any plea agreement that might be offered to him.

His attorney argued that it's possible that Credeur might not have the mental capacity necessary to understand the proceedings, adding that his "mental incapacity" may be because he has a mental disease or defect.

The judge agreed, and appointed psychologist Dr. Sharon Sanders and psychiatrist Dr. Joshua Sanderson to examine and test Credeur and report back.

Since he was indicted in the triple slaying, Credeur also has been charged in three other cases. Court records in Lafayette show:



Credeur was charged in an October 2024 Bill of Information with aggravated battery, possession of a firearm with an obliterated serial number and resisting arrest. Those charges were filed in connection with a January 2024 incident in which he was accused of beating a man with a rifle.

Credeur was charged in a January Bill of Information with a May 2023 second-degree battery.

Credeur was charged in a February Bill of Information with a March 2024 unauthorized entry of an inhabited dwelling.

Credeur also is facing charges in Jeff Davis Parish, where he was arrested a couple days after the slayings. Those charges include criminal trespassing, possession of marijuana and schedule II drugs, possession of a firearm in the presence of drugs, simple escape, criminal damage to property and battery of a correctional facility employee. He was held in Jeff Davis for some time after his Lafayette indictment; during that time he was placed in an isolation cell because he allegedly jumped out of a shower stall and attacked a correctional deputy.

KATC Investigates learned he had multiple warrants out for his arrest at the of the slayings, mostly for failure to appear in court to face drug and violence charges he's facing in Lafayette Parish.