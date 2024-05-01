UPDATE: Man accused in triple homicide booked with another charge

Chad Credeur, the man facing first-degree murder charges in a triple slaying that happened in Lafayette recently, has been booked with another crime, records show.

Credeur was booked with battery of a correctional center employee in Jeff Davis Parish, records show.

He was booked in Jeff Davis for an unrelated incident before the warrant was issued for his arrest in the Lafayette slayings. He's also wanted on multiple warrants for failing to appear for pending criminal charges of violence and drug dealing in Lafayette Parish. For more on that, scroll down.

We reached out to the Jeff Davis Sheriff's Office to find out what happened in jail, and a spokesman told us that Credeur is accused of jumping out of a shower stall and attacking a correctional deputy. Credeur alleged hit the deputy several times in the face and chin.

Deputies took him down and restrained him, and now he's in an isolation cell until he can be transported to Lafayette, the spokesman said.

When he was idenitifed as the suspect in the triple slaying, KATC Investigates took at look at Credeur's record in the Lafayette Parish Clerk of Court's records and found that there were five warrants out for his arrest when the shooting happened.

He was arrested in Jeff Davis after he was found slumped over in the driver's seat of a car parked at an Iowa home. He was booked on trespassing, drug and weapons charges in that case, and then deputies found the FTA warrants out of Lafayette.

Those five warrants accuse him of failing to appear in all of the five cases he currently has pending in Lafayette district courts, records show.

The most serious is a bill of information accusing him of attempted second-degree murder in a May 2020 incident. A warrant was printed on March 12 after he failed to appear for his trial in that case, which was set to occur on March 11. In that case, he's accused of shooting someone during an argument. To see our story about the incident, click here.

Credeur also faces second-degree battery, simple battery and simple robbery charges in connection with a November 2018 incident. Two victims were involved in that case, records show. Again, a bench warrant was issued for him on March 12 when he failed to appear for that trial on March 11.

And, he faces charges of simple battery in a December 2018 incident in which he's accused of the simple battery of one woman, and the domestic battery of another woman - when a child was present. In that case, again, a warrant was issued for his arrest on March 12 when he failed to appear for his March 11 trial.

Credeur faces several drug charges in connection with a December 2019 incident. In that case he was accused of possession with intent to distribute marijuana, meth, methadone and hydrocodone, as well as possession of xanax, felony obstruction of justice and resisting arrest. In that case, a warrant was issued for his arrest in February after he failed to appear for a pretrial hearing. Deputies returned that warrant in March, saying they were unable to locate him.

Lastly, he's accused of two counts simple battery in a July 2019 incident. The alleged victims in that case were a man and a woman, and a warrant was issued for his arrested in December 2023 after he failed to appear for a pretrial hearing in the case.