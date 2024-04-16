Suspect in triple homicide facing multiple charges in Lafayette Parish

Chad Credeur, the man facing first-degree murder charges in a triple slaying that happened in Lafayette last week, already was facing multiple charges of violence and drug-dealing in Lafayette Parish, records show.

KATC Investigates took at look at Credeur's record in the Lafayette Parish Clerk of Court's records and found that there were five warrants out for his arrest when the shooting was discovered Friday.

Credeur was arrested in Jeff Davis Parish, accused of trespassing, drug and weapons charges. As of Monday, he remained in that jail. Deputies tell us they were called to a home on La. 383 in Iowa, after a person saw a white BMW parked in their driveway. There was a man inside, slumped over in the driver's seat.

Deputies arrived and the man got out and spoke to them; he apperaed to be disoriented or impaired, deputies say. They got his id as Credeur, checked the computer and found there were warrants out for him. They arrested him and booked him with the tresspassing, drug and weapons charges. As of Monday, he remained in the Jeff Davis Parish jail.

But before Lafayette Police issued the murder warrant, Credeur already was wanted for failing to appear in all of the five cases he currently has pending in Lafayette district courts, records show.

The most serious is a bill of information accusing him of attempted second-degree murder in a May 2020 incident. A warrant was printed on March 12 after he failed to appear for his trial in that case, which was set to occur on March 11. In that case, he's accused of shooting someone during an argument. To see our story about the incident, click here.

Credeur also faces second-degree battery, simple battery and simple robbery charges in connection with a November 2018 incident. Two victims were involved in that case, records show. Again, a bench warrant was issued for him on March 12 when he failed to appear for that trial on March 11.

And, he faces charges of simple battery in a December 2018 incident in which he's accused of the simple battery of one woman, and the domestic battery of another woman - when a child was present. In that case, again, a warrant was issued for his arrest on March 12 when he failed to appear for his March 11 trial.

Credeur faces several drug charges in connection with a December 2019 incident. In that case he was accused of possession with intent to distribute marijuana, meth, methadone and hydrocodone, as well as possession of xanax, felony obstruction of justice and resisting arrest. In that case, a warrant was issued for his arrest in February after he failed to appear for a pretrial hearing. Deputies returned that warrant in March, saying they were unable to locate him.

Lastly, he's accused of two counts simple battery in a July 2019 incident. The alleged victims in that case were a man and a woman, and a warrant was issued for his arrested in December 2023 after he failed to appear for a pretrial hearing in the case.