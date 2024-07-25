Credeur indicted in connection with triple slaying

A Lafayette grand jury has indicted a local man in connection with an April shooting that left three people dead.

Chad Credeur, 38, of Duson, has been indicted on three counts of first-degree murder.

He's accused of first-degree murder in the April 11 slayings of Brandon Touchet, Elizabeth Reames, and Eric Green.

Credeur remains in the Jeff Davis Parish jail, where he was arrested a couple days after the slayings.

KATC Investigates learned he had multiple warrants out for his arrest at the of the slayings, mostly for failure to appear in court to face drug and violence charges he's facing in Lafayette Parish.

Credeur also faces multiple charges in Jeff Davis Parish, including Criminal trespassing, possession of marijuana and schedule II drugs, possession of a firearm in the presence of drugs, simple escape, criminal damage to property and battery of a correctional facility employee.

Since he's been in jail in Jennings, he's been placed in an isolation cell because he allegedly jumped out of a shower stall and attacked a correctional deputy.

