UPDATE: Final victim identified in triple homicide

Posted at 5:07 PM, Apr 15, 2024
and last updated 2024-04-15 18:07:38-04

LAFAYETTE, La. — The final victim from Friday night’s triple homicide has been identified as Elizabeth Reames, 46, of Lafayette.

All three bodies were found in Reames' apartment late Friday afternoon. The three victims and the suspect, Chad Credeur, were mutual friends, Lafayette Police said.

At the time of Credeur's arrest in Jeff Davis Parish, he had identification from all three victims and some personal items in his possession, officials reported.

The investigation is ongoing. A motive has not been determined.

