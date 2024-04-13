UPDATE: 3 bodies discovered during welfare check identified

LAFAYETTE, La. — According to the Lafayette Police Department, two of the victims in Friday's triple homicide have been identified as Brandon Touchet, 45, of Lafayette, and Eric Green, 49, of Lafayette.

The third victim in the case has not yet been identified.

All three victims were shot and killed, officials report.

One suspect, Chad Credeur, 42, of Duson, was arrested on a warrant for first degree murder in connection with these murders.

Credeur is currently being held in the Jeff Davis Parish Jail on unrelated charges.

The case remains under investigation. Updates will be made as more information becomes available.