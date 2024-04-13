Lafayette Police: 3 dead bodies discovered during welfare check

Lafayette Police are investigating a homicide after discovering three dead bodies during a welfare check Friday afternoon.

Officers received a call just before 5:30 p.m. requesting a welfare check in the 700 block of South College Road.

We're told officers attempted to contact the individual at the residence before entering.

Once inside, police discovered three bodies.

Investigators are urging anyone with information regarding this incident to contact the Lafayette Police Department or Lafayette Crime Stoppers at 232-TIPS.

