Council updates New Iberia’s photo speed enforcement policy

IBERIA PARISH (NEW IBERIA) — The New Iberia City Council has passed a new ordinance to make the city's photo speed enforcement policy more consistent. The measure, approved at last week's meeting, aims to improve safety for students and pedestrians around local schools.

Mayor Freddie DeCourt said all school zones with speeding cameras will be limited to a speed of 25 miles per hour. Enforcement times will vary based on each school's schedule. The speed limits will be in effect during peak hours when students are arriving and leaving school. Additional signage will be installed to help drivers stay informed, with the public works department overseeing the updates.

The city currently has about $375,000 of equipment at each of the five schools with photo speed enforcement cameras. Blue Line Solutions, the company responsible for the cameras, selected schools with the largest number of infractions and also financed the installations.

"Blue Line says they've never seen a town like us," Mayor DeCourt said. "People are taking it like a challenge. [The company] promised to decrease speeds and make school zones safer, and we've all felt the effects in certain areas."

