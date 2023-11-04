New Iberia Police have begun photo-enforced school zone speed limits

New Iberia motorists have just a few more weeks of warnings before photo-enforced school zone violations bring tickets.

On October 30, the New Iberia Police Department launched an automated speed enforcement program at four schools in New Iberia: Johnston-Hopkins Elementary, Daspit Elementary, North Lewis Elementary and New Iberia Senior High.

That started a 30-day warning period, but on November 29 the citations will be real. Motorists will receive their citation in the mail; it will be a civil citation - meaning it won't be reported to your insurance or affect your license - but it will carry a fine.

"Studies conducted in 2022 indicated we had a significant problem with speeding, with 6680 violations in a 5-day period at the four schools surveyed," a social media post from the NIPD states.

According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, 64 percent of child pedestrians killed in traffic crashes occurred between 6 a.m. Monday and 6 p.m. Friday, the post states.

"Our goal is to increase safety for students, parents, teachers, and anyone else traveling through our school zone. This System combines public information along with a 30-day warning period to encourage people to slow down and change their driving habits. School zones are clearly marked with posted speed limit signs," the post states. "Zones will also have flashing lights and additional road signs to show a vehicle’s speed and give advance warning of the upcoming school zone. Cameras will be used to identify any vehicles traveling over the posted speed limit. Anyone in the designated school zone, driving 11 mph or more over the posted speed limit, will receive a citation in the mail."

The cameras will be active and the speed limits enforced on school days between 7 a.m. and 9 a.m., and again between 2 p.m. and 4 p.m.

"We’re committed to slowing down drivers and protecting our kids. Please drive safely in our school zones and in our community. Our goal is ZERO. Zero injuries, zero crashes and zero endangered lives," the post states.