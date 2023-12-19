- A New Iberia man details his experience with being 'wrongly ticketed multiple times,' due to the photo speed enforcement system.
- A New Iberia woman talks about receiving 11 different warnings and/or speeding citations in the mail.
- New Iberia law enforcement has yet to publicly comment on these issues.
Complaints rise over photo speed enforcement system
What started as a way to keep school zones safer now has drivers 'frustrated and inconvenienced.'
Posted at 1:47 PM, Dec 19, 2023
and last updated 2023-12-19 14:47:50-05
