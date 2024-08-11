Driving in school zones: Reminders about New Iberia’s photo speed enforcement policy

IBERIA PARISH (NEW IBERIA — As another school year kicks off it's important to remember the rules of the road, specifically, in school zones. That's why KATC is bringing you some reminders about the Photo Speed Enforcement Policy in all school zones in New Iberia.

Last fall, I spoke with residents as tensions grew in the city of New Iberia,when a Photo Speed Enforcement Policy was implemented in school zones.

"I'm not paying this ticket, for something I know that I didn't do wrong," said Tyler Galentine. In November of last year, complaints flooded in as people reported being 'wrongly ticketed.'

"I never had no ticket or nothing on my driver's license record," said another woman, "but now, you could say I'm getting like what? Two per week..."

After confusion over the policy in general was voiced during a council meeting in December of last year, Mayor Freddie DeCourt and the New Iberia City Councilagreed to extend the warning period on tickets, and wave all fines until Jan. 8 of this year.

"We're taking a step back because we know that we have some issues," said the mayor. "We think that what we're doing is valid, but I do think—you know—we have to back up and do this right."

KATC spoke with District 2 Councilman, Marlon Lewis, to see how he feels about the Photo Speed Enforcement Policy now. "As far as I'm concerned, the community engagement was high but the outrage was low. It was only high when people got tickets and they didn't realize the cameras were up."

According to a resident who lives across from New Iberia Senior High (NISH), the outrage still remains for many.

"I think it sucks, it's terrible," he said. "I mean, I understand they're trying to keep kids safe and everything but—there's plenty of times when people just be driving through and may not be paying attention, and go 2 to 3 miles over...but they still give you a ticket in the mail."

As of Jan. 8 when fines for the Photo Speed Enforcement Policy were re-activated, anyone going 11 miles an hour or more over the speed limit (25 mph) in a school zone, Monday - Friday, 7:00-9:00 a.m., and 2:00 p.m - 4:00 p.m., will be ticketed.

"Speeding has gone down tremendously," said Councilman Lewis. "People are more aware and I think in the long-term, people are gonna always acknowledge those speed zones and say 'Hey, I better slow down.'"