Photo Enforced Speed Checks at 4 Iberia Schools

According to the New Iberia Police Department, a 2022 study indicated that the Parish had 'a significant problem with speeding,' with nearly 7,000 violations in a 5-day period at the 4 combined schools.

Starting Oct. 30, John Hopkins Elementary, Daspit Elementary, North Lewis Elementary, and New Iberia Senior High will now have photo enforced speed check within schools zones.

A 30-day warning period is underway; speeders will later receive a civil violation in the mail, if found speeding.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

IN NEW IBERIA, POLICE ARE WORKING TO MAKE SCHOOL ZONES A LITTLE SAFER.

I'M ANNA FISCHER YOUR IBERIA PARISH REPORTER, AND YESTERDAY THE NEW IBERIA POLICE DEPARTMENT ANNOUNCED ON FACEBOOK THAT PHOTO SPEED ENFORCEMENT WILL START IN FOUR DIFFERENT SCHOOL ZONES.

JOHN HOPKINS ELEMENTARY, DASPIT ELEMENTARY, NORTH LEWIS ELEMENTARY, AND NEW IBERIA SENIOR HIGH.

CAPTAIN LELAND LASATER OF THE NEW IBERIA POLICE DEPARTMENT SAYS THE PROGRAM HAS BEEN 'IN THE WORKS FOR SEVERAL MONTHS,' AND THAT THEY ARE EXCITED TO SEE IT COME TO FRUITION.

"Our initial press release was yesterday, which started the 30-day warning period. And from the feedback through social media everything was, for the most part, pretty positive. This is about the kids and the safety of the kids."

AGAIN, THAT 30-DAY WARNING PERIOD IS IN EFFECT RIGHT NOW. THOSE CAMERAS WILL BE TURNED ON BETWEEN THE HOURS OF 7 A-M TO 9 P-M, AS WELL AS 2 TO 4 P-M ON MONDAYS THROUGH FRIDAYS.

IN NEW IBERIA. ANNA FISCHER. KATC TV3.