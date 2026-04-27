Acadia Parish man booked with child sex abuse for fifth time

A Rayne man has been booked on child sex charges for the fifth time since 2021, records show.

Julian "Trey" Marie Aucoin III, 42, was booked Friday with one count indecent behavior with juveniles and seven counts of child pornography. A source with knowledge of the case tells KATC these crimes are alleged to have occurred several years ago, not recently.

His bond has been set at $175,000 but there is a hold preventing him from posting it, records show.

Aucoin already is out on bond for four other child sex abuse cases; in the past he posted $250,000 bond twice, and $500,000 once. Back in June 2025, a bond that covered all four cases was set with special conditions. He had to post $400,000 in bond, have no contact with his alleged victims (there are three), submit to a curfew, and submit to GPS monitoring to ensure he never went anywhere but his home and business.

Last month, the Assistant District Attorney handling all four of his pending cases filed a motion to have his bond revoked or modified. In that Motion, ADA Kaitlyn Mistretta alleged that Aucoin wasn't complying with the conditions of his bond.

She said she pulled the GPS records from Southern Coast Solutions, the Lafayette-based company handling his GPS monitoring, and found "there were multiple instances where the defendant is out past curfew and located at addresses outside of the Court's order."

A hearing on her Motion is set for Monday.

Aucoin's trial on the four pending cases also was set for Monday, but was continued by the court after a Motion by Aucoin's attorney, Donald Cleveland of Lafayette. Cleveland told the judge that both he and the prosecution agreed that the case wasn't ready for trial and so the judge granted the continuance.

Records at the Louisiana Secretary of State indicate Aucoin is the officer of several Acadia Parish businesses, including Aucoin's Trucking & Excavation, which is the business he's allowed to visit under the conditions of his bond.

Aucoin has been booked five times now since 2021 on child sex charges. At this time, all four are scheduled to go to trial at the same time. After Monday's trial date was continued, a new one was set for August.

In April 2021, he was booked with indecent behavior with a juvenile and computer-aided solicitation of a minor. He posted a $250,000 bond and was released. In that case, the alleged victim was 15 years old at the time of the incident, court records show.

A few months later, in July 2021, he was arrested again and booked on a sexual battery charge. In that case, the alleged victim - a different child - was younger than 15 years of age. The indictment alleges the crime occurred somwhere between 2018 and 2021. The child was born in 2008 - meaning she was between 10 and 13 years old at the time of the alleged incident.

Then, in December 2023, he was arrested again, this time booked with first-degree rape, oral sexual battery and sexual battery. In that case, the alleged victim again was younger than 15 years of age, but it was the same child identified as the victim in the April 2021 case. The offenses are alleged to have occurred in 2017, when she was 12.

And in November 2024, he was arrested again, booked on warrants accusing him of sexual battery, felony indecent behavior with juveniles and three counts first-degree rape. These charges were filed in connection with a third victim. The indictment alleges the crimes occurred in 2019, 2020 and 2021 - when the victim was 8, 9 and 10 years old.

We've reached out to Cleveland and will update this story if he responds.