More child sex abuse charges for Rayne man

For the third time, a Rayne man has been booked on child sex abuse charges.

The arrest this week of Julian "Trey" Aucoin III is the third during an ongoing investigation by the Louisiana State Police Special Victims Unit.

Aucoin, 40, was booked this week into the Acadia Parish jail on a warrant accusing him of first-degree rape, oral sexual battery, sexual battery of a child younger than 13 years, molestation of a juvenile and contributing to the delinquency of juveniles.

Records at the Acadia jail show he posted $360,000 bond and was released.

He already was out on bond for child sex abuse charges from April and July of 2021. Those charges are still pending.

In July 2021, he was booked with sexual battery of a child younger than 13 years. That arrest followed an April arrest for indecent behavior with a juvenile and computer-aided solicitation of a minor. After that first arrest, State Police say more victims were found and interviewed.

The investigation began when the State Police Special Victims Unit received information indicating that he communicated with a juvenile in a sexually explicit manner.

During the course of that investigation, detectives found that Aucoin used an electronic device to solicit the juvenile for sexual purposes and allegedly had sexual contact with the minor, the spokesperson stated. Based on their investigation, a warrant for Aucoin’s arrest was obtained.

Citizens with information pertaining to crimes against children should contact the Louisiana State Police at 1-800-434-8007 or visit http://dpsweb.dps.louisiana.gov/suspicious.nsf/WebForm?OpenForm to file an online complaint

