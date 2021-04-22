Rayne man accused of indecent behavior, computer-aided solicitation of minor

ACADIA PARISH, La. - A Rayne man is accused indecent behavior with a juvenile.

On Friday, April 16, 2021, detectives with the State Police Special Victims Unit received information indicating that 37-year-old Julian ‘Trey’ M. Aucoin III communicated with a juvenile in a sexually explicit manner, according to a spokesperson for Louisiana State Police Troop I.

During the course of the investigation, detectives learned that Aucoin used an electronic device to solicit the juvenile for sexual purposes and allegedly had sexual contact with the minor, the spokesperson stated. Based on their investigation, a warrant for Aucoin’s arrest was obtained.

Aucoin was booked into the Acadia Parish Jail for indecent behavior with a juvenile and computer-aided solicitation of a minor. This case remains under investigation.

Citizens with information pertaining to crimes against children should contact the Louisiana State Police at 1-800-434-8007 or visit http://dpsweb.dps.louisiana.gov/suspicious.nsf/WebForm?OpenForm to file an online complaint

