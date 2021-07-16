Rayne man arrested on additional sex charges following investigation

A Rayne man accused indecent behavior with a juvenile in April has been booked again on additional sex charges.

State Police say that a continuation of an investigation from the April 16, 2021 arrest of Julian ‘Trey’ Aucoin III, other potential victims were identified and interviewed.

Based on those interviews, an arrest warrant was issued for Aucoin.

Earlier this morning, Aucoin was taken into custody by State Police without incident and has been booked into the Acadia Parish Jail on the charge of sexual battery of a juvenile under 13 years of age

An investigation is ongoing.

Aucoin was arrested on April 16, 2021, detectives with the State Police Special Victims Unit received information indicating that he communicated with a juvenile in a sexually explicit manner, according to a spokesperson for Louisiana State Police Troop I.

During the course of that investigation, detectives learned that Aucoin used an electronic device to solicit the juvenile for sexual purposes and allegedly had sexual contact with the minor, the spokesperson stated. Based on their investigation, a warrant for Aucoin’s arrest was obtained.

At that time, Aucoin was booked into the Acadia Parish Jail for indecent behavior with a juvenile and computer-aided solicitation of a minor.

Citizens with information pertaining to crimes against children should contact the Louisiana State Police at 1-800-434-8007 or visit http://dpsweb.dps.louisiana.gov/suspicious.nsf/WebForm?OpenForm to file an online complaint

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel