Rayne man booked on child sex abuse charges for the fourth time

A Rayne man has been booked on child sex charges for the fourth time since 2021, records show.

Julian "Trey" Marie Aucoin III, 41, was booked Tuesday on warrants accusing him of sexual battery, felony indecent behavior with juveniles and three counts first-degree rape. He's being held in the Acadia Parish jail with no bond set.

Aucoin already is out on bond for three different child sex abuse cases; he's posted $250,000 bond twice, and $500,000 once, records show.

This time, he'll have to wait until a hearing is held for bond to be set. As of Tuesday, no hearing had been set.

Records at the Louisiana Secretary of State indicate Aucoin is the officer of several Acadia Parish businesses, including Aucoin's Trucking & Excavation.

Aucoin has been booked four times now since 2021 on child sex charges. Records at the Acadia Parish Clerk of Court indicate multiple continuances, almost all of them on motion of Aucoin's attorney.

In April 2021, he was booked with indecent behavior with a juvenile and computer-aided solicitation of a minor. He posted a $250,000 bond and was released. In that case, the alleged victim was 15 years old at the time of the incident, and court minutes indicate the child attends an Acadia Parish high school. That case had a trial date set for next month, but it was continued after his attorney said he would be in another trial.

A few months later, in July 2021, he was arrested again and booked on a sexual battery charge. In that case he posted $500,000 bond and was released. In that case, the alleged victim - a different child - was younger than 15 years of age. The most recent event in that case was a trial set for May 2024, which was continued - again on the motion of Aucoin's attorney. Court records show a bench warrant was issued for his arrest in July after he failed to appear for a pre-trial hearing.

Then, in December 2023, he was arrested again, this time booked with first-degree rape, oral sexual battery and sexual battery. In that case, the alleged victim again was younger than 15 years of age, according to the indictment. The most recent event in that case was a pre-trial hearing in July, which was re-set for December 2 - but that is the same date that was continued in the April 2021 case because his attorney will be in another trial.

We reached out to Aucoin's attorney in the pending cases, Donald Cleveland of Lafayette, and we will update this story when we receive a response.