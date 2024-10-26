Superintendent Addresses Community After St. Martinville Homecoming Tragedy

ST. MARTIN PARISH — Following a tragic incident outside the St. Martinville Senior High School homecoming event, Superintendent Frederick Wiltz of St. Martin Parish Schools expressed deep sadness on behalf of the district and extended his thoughts and prayers to those affected and their families during this difficult time.

“This event has shaken our community,” Wiltz said, acknowledging the impact on students, staff, and families. He assured community members that the safety and well-being of students and staff remain the district's top priority. Law enforcement was already on-site as part of standard operations for the event and responded promptly to take control of the situation. Wiltz clarified that those involved in the incident were not students or staff of St. Martin Parish Schools.

The superintendent emphasized that the district is fully cooperating with the St. Martinville Police Department, which is overseeing the investigation. He advised anyone seeking further information about the case to reach out directly to local law enforcement.

Recognizing the concern and anxiety that this incident has sparked, especially among students and families, Wiltz encouraged students to speak with trusted adults about their worries. The district will also provide counseling services in the coming days to support any students who need assistance processing this tragedy.

Wiltz reassured families that there is no indication of an ongoing threat to students or staff across district campuses related to this isolated event. He thanked the community for its resilience and support, noting that the strength of St. Martinville neighbors plays a crucial role in healing and moving forward.

“We are here to support one another, especially our children,” Wiltz said. “Together, we will focus on ensuring the safety and well-being of everyone in our schools.”

As the investigation continues, the district remains committed to prioritizing student safety and upholding the strong sense of community that defines St. Martin Parish Schools.