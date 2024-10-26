St. Martinville Man Arrested in Texas for Homecoming Homicide, Faces $10 Million Bond

ST. MARTIN PARISH — The St. Martinville Police Department has announced the arrest of 22-year-old Zackyric Gardner in connection with a homicide that occurred at St. Martinville Senior High School's homecoming game. Gardner, a resident of St. Martinville, was detained in Texas after an arrest warrant was issued for second-degree murder. The arrest follows a coordinated effort by law enforcement agencies along the I-10 corridor, leading to Gardner being identified as a passenger in a vehicle stopped by Texas authorities.

Gardner has since been transported back to St. Martin Parish, where he was booked into the parish jail with a bond set at an unprecedented $10 million. St. Martinville Police emphasized that this substantial bond serves as a statement from the city and parish against violent acts, especially those taking place at community events, such as school functions.

“This bond amount shows that St. Martinville and the surrounding community will not tolerate this kind of violence, particularly at events where families and young people gather,” a department spokesperson stated. The shooting incident at the high school’s homecoming game shocked many in the community, raising concerns about safety at school events.

St. Martinville Police are urging anyone with additional information, including cell phone videos from that night, to come forward to assist in the investigation. The community is encouraged to contact St. Martinville Police Department detectives directly at (337) 394-3001.

This arrest is part of a broader effort by the local police and community leaders to address rising concerns over violence in public spaces and ensure safety at school events. The high bond is seen as a deterrent and a message to those who may bring harm into community spaces.

As the investigation continues, more details may emerge regarding the circumstances surrounding the incident. For now, the community looks to heal from the tragedy, with hopes that justice will bring closure to those affected.

