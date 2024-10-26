Shooting outside tailgate area in St. Martinville causes cancellation of tonight's football game

ST. MARTIN PARISH — A shooting outside the tailgate area in St. Martinville around 6:30 p.m. led to the cancellation of tonight’s high school football game. Law enforcement is actively investigating the scene and working to gather more details about the incident.

According to authorities, a possible suspect has been identified, but no further information has been released at this time. The status of the victim remains unknown as police continue to investigate. Emergency responders and the St. Martinville Police Department are on-site, securing the area and speaking with witnesses.