Extra Security Added for St. Martinville Homecoming Dance After Shooting Incident

ST. MARTIN PARISH — Following a shooting that postponed last night’s St. Martinville High School homecoming football game, the St. Martinville Police Department has announced additional security for tonight's homecoming dance. Extra officers will be stationed in and around the venue to ensure student safety. An investigation into the shooting is ongoing, and police are urging anyone with information to come forward. The dance will proceed as scheduled with heightened security measures in place to reassure students and their families.