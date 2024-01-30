UPDATE: Third Opelousas Police officer booked in connection with December shooting

UPDATE: Although it was announced he was scheduled to turn himself in on Wednesday, Opelousas Police PIO Tyrone Abrams has been booked into the parish jail, records show.

The arrest follows Monday's arrest and booking of Police Chief Graig "Twin" Leblanc and the arrest earlier this month of a third officer, Savannah Butler, in connection with a December shooting incident.

Abrams was booked around 2 p.m. Tuesday with one count malfeasance in office, and one count principal to obstruction of justice. He posted $10,000 bond and was released within the hour, records show. Abrams is the OPD's current public information officer.

Last month, Leblanc and his wife were wounded when an employee of his allegedly shot them both at her home.

Leblanc turned himself in at the St. Landry Parish jail Monday afternoon. Records at the jail show he was booked at 4:39 p.m., posted a $26,000 bond and was released within the hour.

He was booked on a warrant accusing him of obstruction of justice, malfeasance in office and failure to assist or aid another officer.

The officer who allegedly shot Leblanc and his wife, Savannah Butler, is on leave after being booked with negligent injury and weapons charges. Leblanc's wife, St. Landry Parish Sheriff's deputy Crystal Leblanc, also is on leave.

Here are the details of what deputies say happened, from a release sent out this afternoon:

St. Landry Parish detectives got video footage of the December 22 incident, which showed that after she was shot, Crystal Leblanc was trying to get her husband into her vehicle so they could get medical attention. But Butler grabbed the chief and pulled him out of his wife's car and back into her home.

Crystal Leblanc is then seen exiting her vehicle and knocking on the door of the home. Chief Leblanc is seen and heard advising his wife not to call anyone about the shooting after they both were shot, the release states.

"Knowing that he and Crystal suffered serious bodily injuries, at no time did Chief Leblanc give assistance to Crystal nor did he seek to contact law enforcement or report the need for medical assistance. Chief Leblanc verbally instructed Crystal not to report the incident, therefore hindering and delaying the communication of the crime to law enforcement. This action also induced the withholding of testimony. As a law enforcement officer, Chief Leblanc failed to perform his duty and subjected Crystal to the deprivation of her right to seek immediate medical attention, knowing that she had a serious bodily injury," the release states.

The video also shows Butler returning to her home after dropping the chief at the hospital. At that time, Abrams shows up and goes inside. Butler then walks to the rear door, and Abrams goes to the carport, where Butler can be seen wiping down the inside of the storm door while Abrams looks at blood evidence in the carport.

"Abrams is seen looking directly at the camera covering the carport area and entered the residence. Abrams is on and off camera talking with Butler while she was cleaning the blood evidence from the wall and carport area with a mop. Abrams stayed at the Butler home for almost an hour while she removed blood evidence from the carport area. As a law enforcement officer, Abrams had knowledge that removal of the blood evidence would affect an actual present or future criminal proceeding. Abrams failed to perform his duty to prevent or stop Butler from altering, removing, and destroying blood evidence at a crime scene. Due to Abrams' knowledge of the situation, a warrant was issued for his arrest," the release states.

“At the beginning of this case, I promised you that I, nor my office, would let politics or anything else influence this investigation. When elected to office, I made a promise to be “Committed to a Higher Standard” in all aspects of law enforcement. My office conducted a transparent, fair, and impartial investigation that is expected by the public," said St. Landry Parish Sheriff Bobby Guidroz.

All these charges and leaves are because of the December incident; the St. Landry Parish Sheriff's Office is investigating the shooting as a crime that happened in their jurisdiction. The Sheriff's Office and the Opelousas Police Department also are conducting internal investigations regarding their respective employees' involvement in the incident.

Earlier this month, Leblanc issued a statement on the incident, saying that "the circumstances leading to this unfortunate incident are deeply personal, and I want to be forthright with you. My actions have caused pain and distress, not only to my family but also to our community.

I must acknowledge the role I played in this unfortunate situation. I have failed in my commitment to uphold the standards expected of the Chief of Police and, more importantly, failed the trust you have placed in me. Infidelity is a breach of not only the personal commitments I made but also the professional standards we all expect from those in public service.

I want to express my sincere apologies to my wife, my family, all parties involved, and to each and every member of our community. I understand the importance of regaining your trust, and I am fully committed to taking the necessary steps to address this situation head-on.

Moving forward, I will cooperate fully with any investigations and legal proceedings that may arise from this incident. Additionally, I am initiating an internal review to ensure that the actions of myself and those within the police department uphold the values and integrity that our community deserves..."

To read the full statement click here. To see our other stories on this incident, click here and here.

This is a developing story, and we'll update this story as we get more information.