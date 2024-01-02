Watch Now
BREAKING: Officer wanted in Opelousas Police Chief shooting turns herself in

Jessica Noll | WCPO
Posted at 8:36 AM, Jan 02, 2024
Opelousas, LA: The Sheriff's Office confirms that Savannah Butler has turned herself in during the New Year's holiday. Butler was booked inside the Parish jail but bonded out. A press release from the Sheriff is expected to come out shortly.

Last week, an arrest warrant was issued by the St. Landry Parish Sheriff's Office for Butler in connection with a shooting that left the Opelousas Chief of Police and his wife injured.

Butler, who is being accused, faces three charges — two counts of negligent injury and one count of illegal use of a weapon. Of the charges, two are felonies, and one is a misdemeanor.

She is expected to appear in court on Wednesday for arraignment.

We have contacted her lawyer, left a message, and are waiting to hear back.

KATC's Paris Flannigan is working on getting more information for the 5 and 6 newscasts.

Law enforcement agencies silent amidst the shooting that sent the Police Chief and wife to the hospital.

