Opelousas Police Chief issues statement about incident

Last month, Opelousas Police Chief Graig Leblanc and his wife were wounded when an employee of his shot them both at her home.

The employee, Savannah Butler, and Leblanc's wife, St. Landry Parish Sheriff's deputy Crystal Lelbanc, are both on leave while the investigation proceeds. Butler made her initial appearance in court on negligent injury and weapon charges Wednesday morning.

Wednesday afternoon, Leblanc issued this statement:

Dear Opelousas Residents,

I am reaching out to you with a heavy heart and a deep sense of responsibility in light of the events that transpired Friday, December 22, 2023. As your Chief of Police, it is my duty to ensure the safety and well-being of our community, and recent events have raised concerns that I cannot ignore.

The night of December 22,2023, my wife and I were involved in a disturbing incident that resulted in both of us being hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries. The circumstances leading to this unfortunate incident are deeply personal, and I want to be forthright with you. My actions have caused pain and distress, not only to my family but also to our community.

I must acknowledge the role I played in this unfortunate situation. I have failed in my commitment to uphold the standards expected of the Chief of Police and, more importantly, failed the trust you have placed in me. Infidelity is a breach of not only the personal commitments I made but also the professional standards we all expect from those in public service.

I want to express my sincere apologies to my wife, my family, all parties involved, and to each and every member of our community. I understand the importance of regaining your trust, and I am fully committed to taking the necessary steps to address this situation head-on.

Moving forward, I will cooperate fully with any investigations and legal proceedings that may arise from this incident. Additionally, I am initiating an internal review to ensure that the actions of myself and those within the police department uphold the values and integrity that our community deserves.

I recognize that trust is not easily regained, but I am dedicated to earning back your confidence through transparency, accountability, and a renewed commitment to serving our community with the highest standards of professionalism.

I understand the gravity of the situation, and I am committed to working tirelessly to restore the trust you have placed in me and in the Opelousas Police Department. Your safety and wellbeing remain our top priorities, and I am grateful for the opportunity to continue serving you.

