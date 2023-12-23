Watch Now
Opelousas Police Chief and Wife Hospitalized Amidst Ongoing Investigation

Posted at 11:26 PM, Dec 22, 2023
OPELOUSAS — St. Landry Parish Sheriff's deputies are investigating a shooting that sent the Opelousas Police Chief and his wife to the hospital, a spokesman confirms.

The Sheriff's Office is leading the investigation. A spokesman tells KATC that the injuries to the chief and his wife are non-life-threatening, but both were hospitalized late Friday.

The incident happened outside the city limits.

Details surrounding the nature of the investigation remain scarce at this time. We have a crew en route and will have information as soon as it becomes available.

