Two men arrested in connection with ATM theft

Two men have been arrested in connection with a recent ATM theft.

The incident happened early on June 26, when two men broke into an ATM machine at a Church Point bank. They caused extreme damage to the machine, but weren't able to get to the money, Church Point Police say.

When they watched the surveillance video, employees identified the vehicle as the same one that came into the bank's parking lot just after they opened. They got a license plate, and police learned it had been stolen from the Alexandria area.

A BOLO was issued, and Maurice Police located the vehicle and stopped it. They found ATM parts in the bed of the truck.

Church Point Police arrived and arrested the men and booked them in connection with the bank incident.

But the investigation continues, as CPPD is working with other agencies to determine if these suspects could be connected to similar incidents in the area.

The suspects are:

Brennan Jeanbatiste, 23, of Breaux Bridge, booked with Theft or Criminal Access of Automatic Teller, theft, illegal possession of stolen things, resisting an officer by false information and on warrants out of Texas.

Jakavon Jermaine Sam, 19, of Arnaudville, booked with Theft or Criminal Access of Automatic Teller, theft, and illegal possession of stolen goods.