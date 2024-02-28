Another ATM burglary under investigation, check out these pictures

Acadia Parish Sheriff's deputies are looking for a suspect in an ATM burglary.

The incident happened at the St. Joseph Avenue branch of The Bank in Iota, on February 22 at around 3:30 a.m.

Two men stole a Ford F250 work truck and used it, and some chains, to pull the cash drawers out of the ATM. This MO has been reported in parishes across Louisiana; to see our stories about it click here,here and here.

The identity of the suspects were concealed by clothing and masks.

Here are the pictures deputies have:

These types of crimes have been reported throughout Louisiana, indicating that this is an organized group working together to organize these burglaries.

If you have any information regarding this crime, you are urged to call the tips line at 789-TIPS or download our P3 App to report your tip. All callers will remain anonymous and can receive up to a $1,000 cash reward for information leading to an arrest in this case.

