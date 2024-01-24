Ceclia Gas station another victim of ATM thieves

In the early hours of Tuesday morning two thieves broke into T-Cochon in Cecilia.

Owner Penny Green said the burglars backed up a stolen truck, which happened to be her cousin’s into their store’s front door. They stole their ATM which contained $9,000 all within just two minutes.

“The alarm system called at 2:08 I think,” Green said. “The glass was all busted out, the ATM was stolen, and they had a lot of debris all over. A truck was stolen about a block down us and they used that to come get the ATM. Hope they catch them.”

The St. Martin Parish Sheriff’s Office is currently investigating. Ahmed Kady is a regular at T- Cochon.

“It’s so sad,” Kady said. “It’s so sad to even hear about it. And actually, when I was coming over here to see what I’ve seen it’s crazy that there’s people out there who try to harm these small local businesses.”

Kady owns Henderson Hwy One Stop, a convenience store in Henderson. After the burglary he said he will be making changes to his store.

The first thing I’m gonna do today probably is change my ATM cause it’s right by the door too,” Kady said. “So, it’s something that I gotta be aware of you know it could happen at my place of business.”

Green said going forward they plan on putting their new ATM in a different spot.

“I think we’re gonna move the ATM so it’s not so close to the door and put a roll up door.”

Green said the ATM and truck were found the same day on Harold Stoutes Road in a field.