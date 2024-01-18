Another store hit by thieves stealing ATMs; rewards offered for tips

A group of thieves who have been stealing vehicles and using them to rip ATMs out of stores have struck in St. Landry Parish again.

Sheriff Bobby Guidroz said the MO is always the same.

"They start by stealing a vehicle first, something they can use to break through a glass front or a metal front, and then pull the ATM out with a chain," the sheriff says.

They've hit several stores around St. Landry Parish - one early Thursday on La. 182 and another earlier this week in Sunset - as well as other surrounding parishes, Guidroz says.

It's clear they're not amateurs, he said.

"We have a lot of surveillance, but they cover themselves, their hands, their faces," he said. "And they're hot-wiring these vehicles. Most of them were locked. There were no keys in the ignition."

Guidroz said the crooks take the ATM somewhere so they have time to bust it open, and dump the stolen vehicle.

But it's not hopeless.

"We're working it, and I do have a plan that might work," Guidroz said. "We're making progress in St. Landry Parish with some of these break-ins."

And Crime Stoppers is ready to offer rewards to anyone who might have good information on this crew, he said.

"This is a big lick to these business people. It's quite a bit of money in damages they're doing, and the money out of the ATM," he says. "Covering their faces - that's old school. But technology today is a law enforcement strength. The tools we have, that's helping us. And the store owners and ATM owners are offering some really good rewards.

"If anyone has information on this that will help us, they will be justly rewarded for that information."

You can call in tips by dialing 337-948-8477 or using the P3 app.