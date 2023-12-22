Arnaudville Police asking for help to identify men and their truck

Arnaudville Police are asking for help to identify two men.

The men allegedly used a chain and the truck to pull an ATM out of a business on Neblet Street in Arnaudville, police say.

It happened early Friday, when they broken into the business, hooked the chain to the ATM, and removed it from the building. They broke into the ATM and took out the cash box, police say.

During the investigation, it was later discovered the vehicle, which has since been recovered, was reported stolen to the St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s Office.

The Arnaudville Police Department is asking the public for assistance in identifying the two men in this picture:

Anyone with information regarding the identity of the individuals is urged to contact the Arnaudville Police Department at (337)754-5913. You can also submit an anonymous tip through Crimestoppers or via the P3 APP.