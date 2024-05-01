Gueydan police chief's corner store latest victim of ATM burglary

GUEYDAN, KATC - The corner store in Gueydan is the latest victim of an organized ATM burglary ring.

Thieves hit the store, Lougon, early Wednesday.

Police Chief Cru Delcambre, who owns the store, told KATC that the incident happened around 2 a.m. He said the suspect left the ATM and stolen vehicle about 2 miles from his store.

Vermilion Parish Sheriff's deputies are looking for a suspect in the Gueydan ATM burglary.

This MO has been reported in parishes across Louisiana; to see our stories about it click here,here and here.

Here are the pictures of the aftermath at Lougon:

These types of crimes have been reported throughout south Louisiana; law enforcement officials say that indicates that this is an organized group working together to commit the burglaries.

The Crime Stoppers in St. Landry, Acadia, St. Martin and Lafayette are offering rewards for tips related to the burglaries that happened in their parishes. Vermilion Parish Crime Stoppers can be contacted (337)740-TIPS.

All Crime Stoppers offer rewards for tips on any crimes. If you know something about a crime, it could be worth cash.