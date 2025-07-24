Judge denies bond for man accused of stabbing 6-Year-old stepson

OPELOUSAS — A St. Landry Parish judge has denied bond and a request to move Patrick Greene — the man accused of stabbing his 6-year-old stepson, Korbin — from jail to a behavioral hospital for further psychiatric evaluation.

The decision came Wednesday morning during a Gwen’s Law hearing presided over by Honorable Judge Gregory Doucet.

Greene’s defense team requested the transfer, arguing he should be moved to a Baton Rouge behavioral hospital for a deeper mental health evaluation. But Judge Doucet ruled that Greene will remain in custody at the St. Landry Parish Jail, where a psychiatric evaluation will be conducted behind bars.

During the hearing, the defense called Dr. Robert Blanche, a licensed psychiatrist hired by Greene’s family. Dr. Blanche testified that Greene’s memory of the alleged stabbing was impaired and said Greene claims to have no recollection of the violent incident. Blanche also noted Greene is now focused on becoming a pastor.

Based on his preliminary evaluation, Dr. Blanche said he did not believe Greene posed a danger to the public and recommended further evaluation at a hospital.

However, under cross-examination, the prosecution challenged the psychiatrist’s assessment — pointing out that Dr. Blanche was unaware of Greene’s past domestic violence incidents involving his ex-wife and brother.

When asked directly if Greene is competent to stand trial, Dr. Blanche responded, “Yes,” affirming that Greene understands the nature of the proceedings. Prosecutors argued that the defense’s request to transfer Greene was a strategy to push for bond.

Judge Doucet reviewed bodycam footage from the day of the stabbing, calling it “horrific.” He ultimately sided with the state, deciding Greene should remain behind bars while undergoing his court-ordered mental health evaluation.

Patrick Greene remains in custody at the St. Landry Parish Jail.

Greene was booked with eight counts of attempted first-degree murder and domestic violence charges in connection with the June incident that left his six-year-old stepson fighting for his life in the hospital. The child, who had previously recovered from cancer with treatment from St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, suffered multiple stab wounds and is currently in a rehab hospital recovering.

At the time, St. Landry Parish Sheriff's deputies said they were called to a Leonville home on a Sunday night and found the child suffering from life-threatening stab wounds.

Greene, 37, who is a former high school coach, was arrested and initially booked on domestic abuse battery with child endangerment, two counts aggravated assault and resisting an officer.

