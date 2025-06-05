UPDATE: Hearing delayed; accused to stay in jail

UPDATE: The man accused in the stabbing of a six-year-old will stay in jail until a bond hearing can be held next month.

Patrick Greene faces attempted murder, assault, domestic abuse and resisting an officer in the case that left a six-year-old boy in the hospital. He's been in jail since he was arrested at the scene of the incident Sunday night, and he'll stay there at least until the Gwen's Law Hearing that now is set for July 3.

A Gwen's Law hearing is held in some cases in Louisiana, including domestic violence cases. During this hearing the court reviews evidence about the accused's criminal history and about any potential danger should they be released on bond.

That hearing originally was set for Thursday, but it was delayed. On Thursday, however, the judge did issue a gag order in the case. The judge said he's trying to protect the integrity of the jury pool by limiting discussion outside the courtroom. By doing that, he said he hopes to keep the trial in St. Landry Parish.

Often in cases with intense media coverage, the defense will ask for a change of venue, which if granted means at minimum that jurors must be selected in another area.

Greene's attorneys are Jason Robideaux and Donald Cleveland, both criminal defense attorenys from Lafayette. They declined to give us a comment after Tuesday's hearing.

As of yesterday, the child was still listed in critical condition in a Louisiana hospital.

The St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s Office responded to a call Sunday night at a home in Leonville, where deputies found the child suffering from multiple stab wounds.

He was transported to a local hospital and later airlifted to a medical facility in Baton Rouge, where he is currently receiving treatment for life-threatening injuries, deputies say.

Family members told us earlier this week that the boy is a brain cancer survivor who had previously undergone treatment at St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. To see our story about that, click here.

Greene, 37, was identified by family members as the child's stepfather. He's an employee of the Calcasieu Parish School System, where he's now on administrative leave pending a personnel investigation.

Anyone with additional information about this crime is encouraged to call the St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s Office at 337-948-6516. You may also call Crime Stoppers at 337-948-TIPS, download the P3 app on your mobile device or simply dial **TIPS on your mobile phone to tip. All calls are anonymous and you can earn a cash reward for information leading to an arrest.