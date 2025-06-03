UPDATE: Accused in child's stabbing to remain in jail for now

OPELOUSAS — A Gwen's Law hearing is set for Thursday for a man accused in connection with the stabbing of a six-year-old boy.

At court Tuesday morning, a judge set the hearing and said that Patrick Seth Greene, 37, will remain in jail until that time.

The judge also signed protective orders for the child's mother and all of his siblings.

Prosecutors say they plan to upgrade charges against Greene by the hearing.

Greene's attorneys are Jason Robideaux and Donald Cleveland, both criminal defense attorenys from Lafayette. They declined to give us a comment after the hearing.

As we reported earlier today, a 6-year-old boy from Opelousas is in critical condition after allegedly being stabbed multiple times by his stepfather, authorities said.

The St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s Office responded to a call Sunday night at a home in Leonville, where deputies found the child, identified by family as Korbin, suffering from multiple stab wounds.

He was transported to a local hospital and later airlifted to a medical facility in Baton Rouge, where he is currently receiving treatment for life-threatening injuries, deputies say.

Korbin is a brain cancer survivor who had previously undergone treatment at St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, according to his paternal grandfather, Hal Modglin.

“The head, the mouth, the neck, the tongue, the eye—left eye, the chest,” Modglin said. “He’s fighting for his life on life support. They tried to remove the vent today and were unsuccessful.”

Patrick Seth Greene (37), who family identified as the child’s stepfather and a former Sulphur High School coach, was arrested and booked into the St. Landry Parish Jail with domestic abuse battery with child endangerment, two counts of aggravated assault, and resisting an officer.

According to a spokeswoman from the Calcasieu Parish School System, he is on administrative leave pending an investigation.

Greene is scheduled to appear for a bond hearing, where official charges will be filed, at 8:30 a.m. Tuesday at the St. Landry Parish Courthouse in Opelousas.

Korbin’s family is asking members of the community to wear blue and gather outside the courthouse in a show of support.

Anyone with additional information about this crime is encouraged to call the St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s Office at 337-948-6516. You may also call Crime Stoppers at 337-948-TIPS, download the P3 app on your mobile device or simply dial **TIPS on your mobile phone to tip. All calls are anonymous and you can earn a cash reward for information leading to an arrest.

HERE'S OUR ORIGINAL STORY:

A 37-year-old man is in jail, accused of domestic violence, and a child is in the hospital with stab wounds.

Patrick Seth Greene, 37, of Opelousas has been booked with Domestic Abuse Battery with Child Endangerment, two counts Aggravated Assault and Resisting an Officer. Additional charges are pending; the investigation is continuing.

St. Landry Parish Sheriff Bobby Guidroz says his deputies were called to a home in the Leonville area Sunday, and they found a child with lacerations and stab wounds to his face, neck and chest.

Greene was combative with deputies, but was eventually taken into custody.

The child was transported to a local hospital, then airlifted to a Baton Rouge facility with life-threatening injuries, Guidroz said.

“Our Juvenile Detectives are actively investigating this incident and will be filing additional charges. Our profound sympathies are with the family and our prayers are for the young child," the sheriff said.

Greene is an employee of the Calcasieu Parish School System; he is on administrative leave pending an investigation, a spokeswoman said.

Anyone with additional information about this crime is encouraged to call the St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s Office at 337-948-6516. You may also call Crime Stoppers at 337-948-TIPS, download the P3 app on your mobile device or simply dial **TIPS on your mobile phone to tip. All calls are anonymous and you can earn a cash reward for information leading to an arrest.