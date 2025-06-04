Patrick Greene remains in jail after court appearance; Gwen’s Law hearing set for Thursday

ST. LANDRY PARISH — Patrick Greene, the man accused of stabbing his six-year-old stepson, remains in jail following a court appearance Tuesday morning in St. Landry Parish. Also in the courtroom were family members of young Korbin — the child who is now fighting for his life in a Baton Rouge hospital.

Dozens of family members, friends, and supporters — many wearing the color blue in solidarity — gathered at the St. Landry Parish Jail Annex. They came to stand with Korbin and face the man accused of attacking him: 37-year-old Patrick Greene, a Sulphur high school employee currently on administrative leave.

“It’s very important that everyone realizes Korbin is a cancer patient,” said his grandmother, Norma Modglin. “He was diagnosed with a massive brain tumor that was so deep, when it was removed, he lost all mobility on the left side of his body. He could not walk."

According to deputies with the St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s Office, Greene stabbed Korbin multiple times in the face, neck, and chest. Modglin said the boy’s siblings and mother were at home during the attack.

“This baby could not fight for himself. He could not defend himself,” Modglin added tearfully.

“It’s been a total nightmare. I’ve watched my three-year-old grandbaby break down and sob, saying ‘Korbs is never coming back, he’s never coming home.’ No three-year-old should have to witness that.”

Family members are pleading for justice and urging the court to deny Greene bond

“We are praying that no bail is offered,” said Hal Modglin, Korbin's gradfather. “This man is too dangerous to be in our population — around our children and families.”

“We don’t know what made him snap at this time,” Hal continued. “But I’m sure it will come out during trial. This will affect their lives forever. We are here to make sure they get justice.”

“He needs to pay for what he has done," said Hal.

In court Tuesday, Greene appeared emotionless as the judge ordered that he remain in custody until a Gwen’s Law hearing scheduled for Thursday at 9:00am.

Gwen’s Law requires a judge to review an accused abuser’s history — and assess the risk they may pose — before setting bail in domestic violence-related cases.

The state also pushed the courts to deny bond for Greene.