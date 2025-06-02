Opelousas man accused of domestic violence; six-year-old stabbed

A 37-year-old man is in jail, accused of domestic violence, and a child is in the hospital with stab wounds.

Patrick Seth Greene, 37, of Opelousas has been booked with Domestic Abuse Battery with Child Endangerment, two counts Aggravated Assault and Resisting an Officer. Additional charges are pending; the investigation is continuing.

St. Landry Parish Sheriff Bobby Guidroz says his deputies were called to a home in the Leonville area Sunday, and they found a child with lacerations and stab wounds to his face, neck and chest.

Greene was combative with deputies, but was eventually taken into custody.

The child was transported to a local hospital, then airlifted to a Baton Rouge facility with life-threatening injuries, Guidroz said.

“Our Juvenile Detectives are actively investigating this incident and will be filing additional charges. Our profound sympathies are with the family and our prayers are for the young child," the sheriff said.

Greene is an employee of the Calcasieu Parish School System; he is on administrative leave pending an investigation, a spokeswoman said.

Anyone with additional information about this crime is encouraged to call the St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s Office at 337-948-6516. You may also call Crime Stoppers at 337-948-TIPS, download the P3 app on your mobile device or simply dial **TIPS on your mobile phone to tip. All calls are anonymous and you can earn a cash reward for information leading to an arrest.