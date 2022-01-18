UL Offensive Lineman O'Cyrus Torrence Transfers to Florida

Former Louisiana offensive lineman O'Cyrus Torrence is transferring to Florida, the sophomore announced on twitter Monday.

Torrence started 35 games in 3 seasons with UL and was one of the main contributors to the Cajuns dominant running attack. Torrence was selected as a Pro Football Focus All-American in 2021 and is a two-time All-Sun Belt Selection

The St. Helena product becomes the 3rd Cajun to follow former head coach Billy Napier to Gainesville, joining fellow offensive lineman Kam Waites and running back Montrell Johnson.

