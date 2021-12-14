Cajuns OL Max Mitchell Lands on Associated Press All-American Team

Louisiana Offensive Lineman Max Mitchell was selected as an Associated Press All American Monday.

The Cajuns right tackle landing on the AP 3rd team.

The junior has started all 13 games for the Cajuns at right tackle in 2021 and 37 games over 3 years, helping to lead one of the most dominant rushing attacks in the nation over his time in Lafayette.

Also today, Mitchell was selected as a 1st Team Pro Football Focus All American, along with UL offensive guard O'Cyrus Torrence.

Mitchell has been racking in the awards this offseason, with PFF already naming him as the Sun Belt Offensive Player of the Year and Walter Camp also honoring Mitchell as an All-American (2nd team).

The 6'6, 300 lbs OT is also getting major looks from the NFL, as the Monroe native will participate in the Reese's Senior Bowl in February.

