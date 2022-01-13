Watch
Former Cajuns RB Montrell Johnson Transfers to Florida

Sun Belt Freshman of the Year in 2021
Posted at 5:44 PM, Jan 13, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-13 18:44:06-05

Former UL Running back Montrell Johnson is transferring to Florida, he announced on twitter.

The New Orleans native was the Sun Belt Freshman of the Year after rushing for 838 yards and 12 touchdowns in 2021.

Johnson will rejoin former Louisiana head coach Billy Napier in Gainesville, along with former running back coach Jabbar Juluke. He is the 2nd player this offseason to switch from the Cajuns to Gators, joining offensive lineman Kamryn Waites.

